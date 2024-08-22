Huntley announces location for business incubator shops downtown after successes in McHenry and Woodstock

The Hackett House, built around 1890, is at the corner of Route 47 and Main Street and houses Naturally McHenry County. It will soon be home to incubator shops.

Huntley is rolling out plans for incubator shops in its downtown area.

The village plans to convert the Hackett House on Main Street to house the shops, branded as “The Grove on Main.” The house, which the village purchased in 2013, is currently home to Naturally McHenry County, whose lease expires in March, according to village documents.

Huntley is following other McHenry County communities that have had business incubators. McHenry debuted its Riverwalk tiny shops last year, while Woodstock opened up space in the newly renovated Old Courthouse to help business startups. Huntley’s approach is a mixture of both and is slated to be a combination of both new and current construction.

Plans call for spaces for 10 shops, with three to be housed inside and seven housed outside in their own individual small buildings.

Naturally McHenry County President and CEO Jaki Berggren said the county tourism bureau found out a couple a weeks ago about the plans and the board will be discussing next steps.

“We’re really excited” Huntley is having the incubator shops, Berggren said, adding McHenry’s and Woodstock’s incubators have helped draw people into those downtowns.

The Hackett House’s location at Route 47 and Main Street was a draw for Huntley. Village documents note the house is walkable to other downtown amenities and close to nearly 200 parking spots.

“The proximity to downtown businesses is considered a key benefit, with the expectation that the existing businesses and restaurants will benefit from the increased foot traffic associated with the new shopping district and that the newly created shopping area will gain the attention of downtown visitors,” according to village documents.

Plans indicate there will be right in-right out access on Route 47 but no vehicular access for the public off Main Street.

Village officials said earlier this year at the State of Huntley address that they were hoping to have the shops up and running next year. The Village Board is set to take up architectural and design services for the concept at its meeting starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Village Hall, 10987 Main Street.

The architectural services will cost $80,000, according to village documents. Huntley received a grant of almost $975,000 from U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood’s office for the shop. Underwood, a Naperville Democrat, represented much of McHenry County in Congress before the 2020 redistricting.

Huntley documents indicate the grant has to be spent by the end of 2025.