Burlington Central’s Ben Chesney records 1st hole-in-one: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys golf

Burlington Central 154, Crystal Lake South 181: At Whisper Creek in Huntley, Burlington Central senior Ben Chesney knocked in a hole-in-one and took medalist honors, carding an even-par 36, as the Rockets defeated the Gators in their first Fox Valley Conference dual of the season.

Tyler Samaan had a 38 and Matthew Zierk and Luke Semyck had 40s to round out the scoring for Central. Jack Wilcox (41) led South, followed by Mason Zimmerman (43), AJ Mitchell (47) and Caden Bowers (50).

Did you have a great “first” day at school? Ben Chesney sure did, hitting a hole-in-one at the 14th on Whisper Creek! @CHS_RocketGolf @301_chs @Central301 @AthleticsRocket pic.twitter.com/y4fgHqQfI9 — Patrick Podgorski (@MrPodgorski_301) August 21, 2024

Chesney recorded his first ever ace on the par-3, 135-yard No. 14, using a pitching wedge with the ball landing six inches from the pin and spinning backwards into the hole. Chesney said he couldn’t see the ball go in because of the glaring sun.

Rockets assistant athletic director Curtis Price was on the green and alerted Chesney and his teammates. Chesney’s parents were also there to witness it.

“The sun was just setting, so I lost it,” Chesney said. “I had no idea. [Price] was standing next to the green and after awhile, he threw up his arms. We were all confused. Then he said it went in, and we all started cheering.

“None of us could believe it. My dad [Mike] got it on film. He had the same reaction as me, there’s no way. My mom [Ryann] was screaming.”

Wednesday was the first day of school for Chesney and the Rockets, who return their whole Class 2A state-qualifying team from a year ago. Central was the only local team – girls or boys – to get to state, placing ninth.

“It’s a pretty awesome way to start,” Chesney said. “I’ve come close to a hole-in-one before, maybe five feet. But not that. Not inches. I’ve seen them online, I’ve seen the pros get them, and I was like, ‘There’s no way. There’s no way I’ll ever do it.’ ”

Richmond-Burton 209, Harvard 212: At Twin Lakes Country Club in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, the Rockets earned a narrow Kishwaukee River Conference dual win against the Hornets. Ryan Scholberg led R-B with a 45, Danny DeZanek had a 47, Tucker Lowry had a 57 and Nathan McGlothlin had a 60.

Wyatt Stott earned medalist honors for Harvard with a 44. Jacob Finfrock had a 54, Cole Coffer had a 55 and Zach Dacy had a 59.

Cary-Grove 160, Lake Zurich 161: At Countryside in Mundelein, Joey Boldt and Brock Iverson each had 39s for the Trojans in a nonconference dual win. Kevin Gossman and Matthew Nagaj added 41s.

Woodstock North co-op 191, Aurora Central Catholic 194: At Crystal Woods in Woodstock, Brady Yergens carded a 44 to lead the Thunder to a nonconference dual win.

Girls golf

Richmond-Burton 229, Grayslake North 255: At Nippersink in Genoa City, Wisconsin, the Rockets beat the Knights in their nonconference dual. Meadow Rosendahl snagged medalist honors with a 47, followed by Julia Londberg (57), Ava Strzalka (62) and Alyssa Beres (63).

Jacobs 183, Geneva 196: At Mill Creek in Geneva, Bianca Ramirez led the Golden Eagles with a 43 in their nonconference dual victory. Natalie Zimmerman had a 44, Kate Maurus had a 47 and Marley Skarosi had a 49.