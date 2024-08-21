Man found dead in Carpentersville is identified

A man whose remains were found early Tuesday near Route 31 in Carpentersville has been identified.

Local police identified the man as Matthew Burke, 33, of West Dundee.

Authorities said the body of an adult male was discovered on Main Street hill east of Route 31, and police sought the public’s help in identifying the man. Wednesday, Carpentersville police released the man’s name, age and hometown and said the Kane County Coroner’s Office ruled Burke’s death was accidental. Officials said Burke’s family has been notified.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Matthew’s family during this difficult time. Thank you to everyone who contacted us with information and potential leads,” police said in a news release.