What are car condos? And how is mayor involved with Crystal Lake proposal? It goes to city council Tuesday

A rendering shows what the proposed Redline Motor Condos, located at 7225 Teckler Blvd., Crystal Lake, could look like from the outside if it wins city council approval. (Photo provided by City of Crystal Lake)

A “high-end car condo” facility – with large-scale garages that owners can use as separate spaces away from home – is one step closer to making its debut in Crystal Lake.

The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the proposal in a 4-0 vote Wednesday. The City Council is expected to take up the measure at its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at City Hall.

The upscale garage condo space, called the Redline Motor Condos, is owned by Mayor Haig Haleblian. He said he already has a list of buyers for the units he describes as customizable “man caves” and “she sheds.” Developers proposed to create 25 two-story garage condo units, located at 7225 Teckler Blvd., on a vacant 4.6-acre grassy lot next to CubeSmart Self Storage. The units would be a “fancy garage space” and owned, not rented, contractor Pat McGinnis said.

What is a car condo?

The term is used to described an elevated storage space that is usually owner-occupied and has its own condominium-owners association.

Such facilities are typically temperature-controlled, two-story units, some adorned with kitchenettes and balconies. The interior space is customizable, allowing the owner to add whatever amenities as the garage has access to gas, sewer and electric services.

Car condo developer Bespoke Motor Union say owners can use the space as a showroom, workshop, a place to spend time or simply to store their cars, according to its website.

Current car condos

In the Chicago area, the trailblazer of the car condo idea is Iron Gate Motor Condos in Naperville, which has been open since 2015 and plans to add more condos this year, according to its website. It’s much larger than what’s proposed in Crystal Lake, and its website touts the condos as “exclusive auto homes” for classic, collector and exotic vehicles. The units range from mid-$300,000 to nearly $700,000, the site says.

Another developer is working to open another car condo facility called Roost Motor Club in downtown Barrington. Meanwhile, other car condos are proposed in South Barrington, and Bespoke Motor Union is breaking ground in Gilberts.

Haleblian’s proposal in Crystal Lake would be the first of its kind in McHenry County, if City Council approves it.

Mayoral involvement

Haleblian, who also owns Exceed Floor and Home in Crystal Lake, describes his project has a “country club for auto enthusiasts.”

“This has been a passion of mine for many, many years,” he said.

He wasn’t at planning and zoning meeting and instead the contractor and engineer presented the proposal. It is unclear exactly how vote will be handled, but typically any council member with personal ties to a request would excuse themselves from commenting or voting on the matter when it comes before a board on which they sit.

Haleblian’s passion for cars is also shown in his involvement with an upcoming charity car show. The Crystal Lake Cars and Caffeine will be hosting the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Williams and Brink streets in downtown Crystal Lake. Proceeds benefit the McHenry County Shop with a Cop program.