Woodstock car show Saturday benefits Thunder Youth Football and Cheer

Visit Woodstock Square from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday for the Hot August Night Benefit Car Show hosted by M3 Events.

Check out classic cars while enjoying music, entertainment and vendors. Winning vehicles will be presented at 7 p.m. Registration to show a car, truck or motorcycle is $20 at the gate, and spectating is free. All proceeds go to benefit the Woodstock Thunder Youth Football and Cheer Program.

Find more details about the Woodstock Hot August Night Benefit Car Show at facebook.com/M3eventswoodstockil.

Would you like is to highlight your event highlighted? The first step is submitting the information to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events. You can also email tips@nwherald.com.