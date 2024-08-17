August 17, 2024
Woodstock car show Saturday benefits Thunder Youth Football and Cheer

By Shaw Local News Network
A 1960 MGA is reflected in the window of another car on Wednesday July 10, 2024, during the Cary Cruise Night. The weekly car show hosted by the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce draws about 125 cars and trucks each week. The event runs weekly on Wednesday through the end of August.

FILE - A car show takes place in Woodstock Saturday, Aug. 17. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Visit Woodstock Square from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday for the Hot August Night Benefit Car Show hosted by M3 Events.

Check out classic cars while enjoying music, entertainment and vendors. Winning vehicles will be presented at 7 p.m. Registration to show a car, truck or motorcycle is $20 at the gate, and spectating is free. All proceeds go to benefit the Woodstock Thunder Youth Football and Cheer Program.

Find more details about the Woodstock Hot August Night Benefit Car Show at facebook.com/M3eventswoodstockil.

