Letter: Project 2025 calls for radical changes

Time magazine did an objective in-depth interview with Donald Trump about his anticipated second term – with the result that Americans began learning about “Project 2025” – and they didn’t like what they learned.

Project 2025 is a coordinated plan developed by the Heritage Foundation, which will change the way our government runs. Most of our democratic processes and many freedoms and rights we take for granted will be restricted or eliminated.

Project 2025 calls for radical changes in our government and centralizing power in the executive branch.

If this sounds exaggerated, just go to project2025.org. Page numbers are below to learn what we’ll lose if Trump has a second term. See what you think.

As a nurse, I’m especially concerned about these Project 2025 mandates:

End climate protections: 417

Cut Social Security: 691

Ban contraceptives: 449

End the Affordable Care Act: 449

Eliminate federal agencies like the FDA and EPA: 336

Complete ban on abortions without exceptions: 449-503

Abortion surveillance: 455

Jailing teachers and librarians: 5

By enhancing executive powers, Project 2025 could also weaken gun control initiatives.

While both Trump and Vance are now backpedaling involvement with Project 2025, these plans were assembled by more than 25 of Trump’s own administration officials. Trump’s PAC is running ads calling it “Trump’s Project 2025.” And Vance wrote a forward to an upcoming book by Kevin Roberts, Project 2025 architect, praising many of the ideas of the 2025 mandate.

Don’t wait until it’s too late. Educate yourself!

Joan Davis, Registered Nurse

Huntley