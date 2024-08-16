Crashes reported on Randall Road and Pyott Road in Lake in the Hills Friday

Southbound Randall Road was down to one lane at the intersection of Polaris Drive in Lake in the Hills because of a Friday afternoon crash, Lake in the Hills police said. Authorities warned at just about 2:20 p.m. of likely traffic delays on the southbound stretch of Randall Road between Algonquin and Miller roads and to avoid the area if possible. At about 2:50 p.m., police announced the road was reopened.

Randall Road has two southbound lanes at Miller Road but widens to three southbound lanes before the intersection of Polaris Drive.

It was the second crash in Lake in the Hills Friday afternoon after, Pyott Road was briefly closed at Rakow Road. Lake in the Hills Police had sent out an alert at around 1:45 p.m. announcing the closure and asking people to avoid the area. The police announced just after 2 p.m. that the road was reopened.

