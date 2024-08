The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office warned motorists just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to avoid Route 31 at Solon Road, south of Richmond.

The road is closed because of an accident from Harts Road to Tyron Grove Road for the rollover crash of a flatbed semi trailer loaded with equipment, according to Wonder Lake Fire District Chief Mike Weber. Crews from his agency aided the Richmond Township Fire Protection District on the scene.

Check back for updates.