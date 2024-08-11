Letter: Looking not for Republican or Democratic answer but right answer

To the editor:

I was glad that former President Trump was OK after the assassination attempt on him July 13. Thoughts and prayers are with him and the ones wounded and killed.

This country does not need another assassination. JFK’s still deeply wounds us. But pray for our leaders on both sides whether you support or not.

I was glad President Biden called Trump and was glad he was OK. He increased his protection and even got RFK Jr. protection. Political violence has no room in this country and as Biden told the nation, “Cool it down!”

I was even glad former President Obama made a statement. Our politics has to get back to conversation and reason. Agree to disagree and move on.

Our elections should be about policy not attacking characters.

I know many think the worse of Trump and Biden, but I think the worse of politics itself.

Politics has dragged all of us into the negative zone. Well, we need to get back to the neutral zone. Able to talk, respect and understand.

Meanwhile, President Biden stepped aside for good reason. His mental fitness is not good, and it is hard to see the president that way. God bless him.

It’s time to restore America’s spirit. Looking not for the Republican answer or the Democratic answer. But the right answer. May we in 2024 finish this year with that. God be with us.

Bob DeLacy Jr.

Marengo