Letter: A cat’s letter

My name is Burgie, a feline filling in for my childless cat lady mom. She’s busy pawing over the 900 pages of the Project 2025 manifesto, placing sticky notes all over it and sending lots of passages in texts decorated with siren and emergency light emojis. When she’s done, she plans to see if she can stop paying taxes for education institutions. She got the idea from JD Vance who told Tucker Carlson that the childless don’t really have a stake in the future. But, JD also said childless folks should pay higher taxes! Very weird. He also said families with kids should get special treats in the form of extra votes for the kids. Purrfect! Mom calls me her baby girl, so now I can vote, too! See you all in November! Meow. (Mom, please send this in for me.)

Deborah Huml

Woodstock