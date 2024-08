Can we please stop calling solar fields solar “farms”? They’re not farms. And if we keep calling them farms, we’re going to lose sight of what a farm really is.

I want McHenry County to keep as much of the land as possible farmed, that is, producing healthy food to nourish our community. As for the solar fields, let’s call them something else. Solar power plants, solar projects, solar installations, or whatever, but not solar farms.

Linda Balek

Harvard