Hebron Public Library book sale, Garage Sale Day Saturday

The Hebron Public Library, shown in 2022, is hosting Garage Sale Day outside Village Hall Saturday. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Hebron Public Library’s day of activities runs through 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in the parking lot of Village Hall, 12007 Prairie Ave.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the library will hold a used book sale as part of Hebron’s Garage Sale Day. Books will be for sale for $1 per book or $5 for a bag of books.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., eight independent authors from various genres will discuss their writing process and books and sell signed copies. Visiting authors will include Sharon Angelici, Christopher Lee Scoville, Al Lytle, Toi Blasier, A.P. Goodman, Jessie Rose, Kaitlyn Bolyard and Judy Borgeson.

From 6 to 10 p.m., the Back to the 80s Street Dance will include music, dancing, contests games and fun under the stars. Drinks will be available for purchase, courtesy of Hart’s Saloon. Concessions like water, soda, candy bars and chips will also be available. Dressing in a 1980s-inspired costume is encouraged.