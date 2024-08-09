Coroner starts new drug take-back program in McHenry County

FILE - A drug take-back event took place in Woodstock in 2020. A new initiative of the coroner's office will provide a permanent place to drop off outdated or unused medication for disposal. (Shaw Local News Network)

A new initiative will provide an ongoing location where McHenry County residents can dispose of unused prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein has partnered with Inmar Intelligence Co. to establish a permanent drug drop-off location at the coroner’s office in Woodstock.

At no cost to residents or the coroner’s office, people can bring outdated or unused medication for disposal. Pills, capsules, inhalers and liquids will be accepted, although over-the-counter supplements will not.

The pharmaceuticals can be dropped off during normal business hours in a green bin that has been placed in the entryway of the building where the coroner’s office is located, Annex A Building behind the courthouse at 2200 N. Seminary Ave. in Woodstock.

In a news release, Rein said the initiative “will help not only the citizens of McHenry County but also help eliminate any possible high concentrations of drugs in our water supply.”

He cited a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report that about three-quarters of heroin users have their first experience with opioids that were obtained from the medicine cabinets of family and friends, as well as an Associated Press investigation that found measurable concentrations of pharmaceuticals in the water supplies of at least 46 million people in 24 major metropolitan areas.