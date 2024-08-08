Volo Museum founder selling rare Corvette collection

Volo Museum founder Greg Grams poses with his Corvette collection outside of his residence in Volo. (Photo provided by Rick Schultz )

The Volo Museum auto sales department is selling over 20 rare Corvettes from the museum’s founder’s personal collection starting Wednesday.

Founder Greg Grams will have 25 iconic C2 Corvettes from 1963 to 1967 for sale through the museum. As a family business selling cars since 1960, Volo Museum has become one of the world’s largest classic collector car dealerships, selling over 1,000 cars a year, according to a Volo Museum news release.

“My dad was selling these Corvettes in the early 1970s as used cars, typically in the $3,000 range,” Volo Museum auto sales director Jay Grams said in the release. “I used to ride in the back at 3 and 4 years old with no car seat, seat belt, or actual seat!”

Now in his 70s, Greg Grams has a passion and knowledge of Corvettes going back over 50 years. He primarily seeks out C2 Corvette coupes with air conditioning, according to the release.

“I remember the thrill of driving those ‘Vettes and beating them up in the summer with the windows cracked because there was no A/C. It was fun until you came to a stop sign, and the breeze stopped,” Greg Grams said in the release. “Back then, you could buy one new for around $4,000, and air conditioning was a $500 add-on option, so only a handful of people spent that kind of money to upgrade to factory A/C, power steering and windows.”

From the coveted split-window coupes to the convertibles, each hand-picked selection has been thoroughly inspected, decoded and documented. Grams’ collection is made up of some of the rarest C2 Corvettes, each valued anywhere from $80,000 to $250,000, according to the release.

The collection will be available to view at the museum or online at volocars.com with a descriptive video by Jay Grams along with dozens of professional photos and a write-up of every spec, option and accessory included.

When asked how he would feel if his entire collection did not sell, Greg Grams replied, “I’m not too worried about that, but if they don’t, I get to enjoy them a little longer, and they will be worth even more the next time I put them up for sale.”

Volo Auto Sales is open daily from 10 AM to 5 PM. Visit volocars.com for the fully updated inventory, financing options and consignment options or to reach out to a sales specialist.