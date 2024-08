FILE - McHenry County Sheriff's personnel, shown in 2023, were conducting a training exercise in Union Wednesday, Aug. 7. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a training exercise until about 4 p.m. Wednesday at Donley Auctions at 8512 South Union Road in Union.

A heavy police presence, including drones and K9 officers, was expected during the exercise, the nature of which was not specified.