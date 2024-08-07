Man airlifted after falling out of tree in Algonquin

A man was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville Wednesday afternoon after falling out of a tree in Algonquin.

The Algonquin- Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District said in a news release Wednesday afternoon that the man fell about 30 feet from a tree while working. Fire Chief John Knebl said the man was trimming trees.

Knebl said the scene was off Souwanas Trail. Firefighters arrived there about 2:15 p.m. and found the man, who is about 40 years old, on the ground requiring medical attention, according to the release.

Fire crews requested a medical helicopter, whose landing zone was the soccer field behind St. Margaret Mary School off Algonquin Road, according to the release.

The patient was then airlifted to Condell’s Medical Trauma Center because of the severity of the injuries, according to the release. Knebl said the airlift was both a precautionary measure and to get the man to a Level 1 trauma center. Officials didn’t know the man’s condition, according to the release.