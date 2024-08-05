Letter: Thank you to Stuff the Stocking for Zach donors

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who donated to my “Stuff the Stocking for Zach” fundraiser this past Christmas. We raised over $18,000 and distributed it all via random acts of kindness, done in my son’s memory. By definition, a random act of kindness is “an action performed for another, usually a stranger, simply to bring that person happiness.” Together we achieved that, for many!

We helped both individuals and families, including seniors with disabilities. We surprised several adults and children, currently fighting cancer, with gifts and personal care packages. We paid for furnace, appliance and auto repairs, veterinary bills, household expenses, and food and essential items for families in need. We restocked food pantries and the Woodstock High School Kindness Closet, delivered teddy bears to residents at local nursing homes, and provided a meal and assistance with rent and personal necessities to 15 residents of New Directions Sober Living. We were able to do all this and more through your generosity and loving hearts!

[ Read more: 9th annual Stuff the Stocking for Zach fundraiser aims to raise more money than ever ]

Thank you again from the bottom of my heart to all who have helped me continue my son’s mission, to make the world a kinder place. This December will be our 10th, and final, fundraiser held in Zach’s memory, and I’m hoping to make it the most successful yet! For more information on our final “Stuff the Stocking for Zach,” please call 815-276-4194 or email dianebrokaw@juno.com.

Diane Brokaw

Woodstock