Letter: Are we safe?

DHS recently disclosed that over 400 illegal immigrants entered the U.S. using an ISIS-affiliated human trafficking network. Some of the migrants have been apprehended, but too many remain at large and that should be of concern to everyone. This is illustrated by the recent horrific murders allegedly perpetuated by migrants in New York, Texas and Maryland.

I have yet to hear President Biden comment on these crimes let alone express sympathy for the families. The Biden administration is responsible for this mounting risk and President Biden should be impeached for not protecting U.S. citizens.

Jeff Shoemaker

Lake in the Hills