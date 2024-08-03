Child hit by car on electric motorbike near Johnsburg in critical condition, driver cited

Paint markings remain on the street in the Johnsburg area on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, where days earlier a boy was hit by a car while riding an electric mini-motorbike. (Claire O'Brien)

A child hit by a car while riding an electric mini-motorbike near Johnsburg remained in critical condition Friday, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander that struck the child has been issued a citation for not driving on the right side of a two-lane road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release, which did not name the driver or provide the age of the child.

On Friday, the boy’s father, Brad Moscrip, identified the child as 7-year-old Alex Moscrip.

The sheriff’s office and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to the crash about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of Lake Street in between Johnsburg and McHenry. The boy was riding a Razor MX350 electric-powered dirt bike when the 2018 Toyota hit him in the intersection of North Lake Street and West Pleasant View Drive.

The child was flown by LifeNet to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, while the driver of the Highlander declined medical attention.

A family friend created a GoFundMe campaign Friday to help the family cover medical and other costs.

Ann Martin, owner of Spring Grove-based Tropical Chill – Hawaiian Shaved Ice & Ice Cream, sent one of her trucks to Johnsburg on Friday to help raise money.

“We are going to be hitting the streets with a traditional ice cream truck, and 15% of sales will go back to the fundraiser they have set,” Martin said.

She said she asked the boys’s family to reach out to her and, when he’s released from the hospital, she will bring the family free ice cream.

“I don’t know if there are siblings, but ... there will be ice cream for sure,” Martin said.

The investigation into the crash continues, the sheriff’s office said, and both the McHenry County Major Crash Investigation Unit and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is involved. Additional charges are possible.

According to the Razor website, the MX350 Dirt Rocket is recommended for children ages 8 to 12, or up to 140 pounds in maximum weight. The website also reminds riders that “the Dirt Rocket is meant to be used only in controlled environments free of potential traffic hazards and not on public streets or sidewalks.” The site markets the electric minibike as “the perfect start for the next generation of motocross drivers,” with a true-to-life motocross design.

Mike Stull, a motorcycle specialist at Woodstock Harley-Davidson, said an electric mini-bike cannot be registered with the state, so it would not be street legal.

Cary Deputy Police Chief Steve Naydenoff also confirmed such electric mini-motorbikes are not street legal. He said enforcement in Cary generally starts with a warning, and police take such opportunities to inform residents about the law and the safety risks.