Child on electric bike hit by car near Johnsburg, flown with serious injuries

A McHenry Township Fire Protection District ambulances are shown in a 2022 photograph. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

A child was flown from Johnsburg to a hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car while riding an electric-powered mini-motorcross bike, authorities said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to a crash involving a SUV and a child riding a Razor MX350, according to officials.

The crash occurred at about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of Lake Street in unincorporated McHenry County, north of Johnsburg, and the LifeNet helicopter landed at and took off from Johnsburg High School to fly the child to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, according to the sheriff’s office and the fire protection district.

Advanced life support was needed for the child, according to the fire district.

According to the Razor website, different models of the “Dirt Rocket” can travel at speeds ranging from 8 to 14 mph. Age limits start at 5 years old, with more advanced models intended for children at least 14 or 16 years old.

A model for those 8 and up is touted as combining "top-notch, electric-powered performance with true-to-life motocross design to help riders 8+ take their off-road adventures up a notch.”

Check back later for updates on this developing story.