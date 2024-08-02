Child hit by car on electric bike near Johnsburg in critical condition, driver cited

A child who was hit by car while riding an electric mini-motorbike near Johnburg remained in critical condition as of Friday, the McHenry County Sheriff’s office reported Friday.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander that struck the child has been issued a citation for not driving on the right side of a two-lane road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release, which did not name the driver or provide the age of the child.

The sheriff’s office and the McHenry Fire Protection District, responded to the crash at about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of Lake Street in between Johnsburg and McHenry. The child was riding a Razor MX350 electric-powered dirt bike when the 2018 Toyota hit the child in the intersection of North Lake Street and West Pleasant View Drive.

The child was flown by LifeNet to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, while the driver of the Highlander declined medical attention.

The investigation into the crash continues, the sheriff’s office said, and both the McHenry County Major Crash Investigation Unit and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is involved. Additional charges are possible.