Alcohol at kid-centered events? Crystal Lake park board rejects liquor request at soccer tournament

The Crystal Lake park board recently debated whether to allow alcohol sales at kid sporting events after rejecting such a proposal for an upcoming soccer tournament.

In a 3-3 tie vote held on July 18, the park district board narrowly rejected the Crystal Lake Soccer Federation’s request for a temporary liquor permit for the Crystal Lake Force Classic tournament. After the vote, commissioners continued the discussion about whether the district district should or ever will allow alcohol at kid-centered events.

“We wanted to separate alcohol from kids’ events,” Commissioner Cathy Cagle said. “I do think keeping that line there is a good thing.”

More than 200 teams will compete at the 12th annual soccer tournament Aug. 16-18 at Lippold Park and the Mac Athletic Complex in Crystal Lake. The nonprofit is home to about 2,000 players in McHenry County and hosts recreational and competitive camps, tournaments and programs, according to its website. Executive Director Kristian Rockall declined to comment for this story.

The organization previously requested permission to sell alcohol at the tournament in 2019, which was also denied. Park district staff from safety, police, recreation and administration oppose the idea of alcohol at competitive tournaments, according to district documents.

The park district will research what other neighboring park districts do in regard to alcohol sales at youth sporting events, Crystal Lake Park District Executive Director Jason Herbster said. If alcohol were to be permitted, the district staff would also need to work out logistics, like who would geet profits from alcohol sales, how would alcohol be ordered and served and who would need to request a permit with the city.

“I think in general, it’s a terrible idea if I’m being blunt,” Superintendent of Recreation Programs and Facility Services Kurt Reckamp said. “I just fear that there is no benefit for the park district at all.”

Crystal Lake City Council would also need to approve liquor license permits at park events, Herbster said.

Park district staff currently serve alcohol at adult softball league events, which requires special event permits from the city for each day.

Reckamp also worried that this would set a precedent for other events to allow alcohol. The park district had discussed in the past of making it an official policy to allow alcohol only at adult events, Reckamp said.

“We never got that far,” he said. “It was more of a standard practice of, ‘Hey, we’re not going to do this.’”

Commissioners discussed whether bringing alcohol into the mix of youth sporting events would be irresponsible and increase the possibility of erratic behavior.

The Crystal Lake Soccer Federation had provided a plan for the tournament, proposing 21-and-over areas, only serving drinks at 5% alcohol by volume and putting in place a three-drink limit per person, according to district documents.

Commissioner Eric Anderson said tournaments with alcohol are more fun and parents know how to be responsible.

“I think we should give them a chance,” Anderson said.