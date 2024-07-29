McHenry County property transfers: June 20-26, 2024

Kerkman Trust to Eric J. Koslowski and Cindy Cedeno, Residence at 1200 Prairie Drive, Algonquin, $450,000

Kenneth M. Haufe to John and Christine Stofan, Residence at 520 Brookside Ave., Algonquin, $625,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Johnny F. and Carmen Maradiaga, Residence at 340 West Point Circle, Algonquin, $611,500

Urszula Kramarz to Brittany Chavez, Residence at 731 Hackberry Lane, Algonquin, $424,000

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest To David J. and Cynthia A. Del Boccio, Residence at 2831 Harnish Drive, Algonquin, $460,000

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Muhammad Salim and Asma S. Khan, Residence at 1000 Trails Edge Drive, Algonquin, $596,500

Kevin Kunzweiler to Nestor Ali Quezada Munoz and Marcia Gaspar Angeles, Residence at 230 Souwanas Trail, Algonquin, $455,000

Robert W. Dion to Brett J. and Lauren A. Campbell, Residence at 790 Hayrack Drive, Algonquin, $655,000

Glenda Knippen to Diane Lukaszek and Laura Hiestand, Residence at 3310 Alethea Drive, Algonquin, $250,000

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Christopher Dempsey and Jessica Kathryn Corso, Residence at 2211 Schmitt Circle, Algonquin, $523,000

Nancy A. Somers to Dustin Baldwin and Barbara Kurek, Residence at 1184 Holly Lane, Algonquin, $351,500

Pulte Home Co. LLC To Smitkumar Shaileshkumar Patel and Divyaben Mineshkumar Patel, Residence at 2221 Schmitt Circle, Algonquin, $461,000

James Wasik to Edwin Ayala & Linda L Cruz, Residence at 2121 Tahoe Parkway, Algonquin, $365,000

Jeff A. Kalisz to Austin and Pamela Squire Massey, Residence at 117 Blackhawk Trail, Algonquin, $400,000

William W. Dew to Angela M. Morel, Residence at 536 Woods Creek Lane, Algonquin, $308,000

Sandberg Trust to Aditya Neravetla and Meghana R Tipparthy, Residence at 307 Ridge Road, Barrington, $1,251,000

Salvo Trust to Victoria A. and Richard A. Botefuhr, Residence at 351 Milano Drive, Cary, $375,000

Edgardo Ramirez to Cole P. Beidelman, Residence at 36 Sunset Drive, Cary, $330,000

Austin P. Luft to James and Kristin Enstrom, Residence at 7105 Cupola Court, Cary, $690,000

Suarez 2020 Trust to David A. and Cherilynn A. Collins, Residence at 1317 Collins Drive, Cary, $394,000

Karen Chapman to Karen Clemens and Kevin Kolba, Residence at 428 Berkshire Drive, Crystal Lake, $205,000

Rasmussen Trust to Tomasz and Aneta Z. Szkutnik, Residence at 1588 Dogwood Drive, Crystal Lake, $475,000

LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Richard S. Almeida, Residence at 592 Somerset Lane 3, Crystal Lake, $155,000

Friel Trust to Mirza Selene Galindo Gamboa, Residence at 215 Uteg Street D, Crystal Lake, $164,000

Kent Trust to Morgan Elizabeth Zolli, Residence at 973 Golf Course Road 7, Crystal Lake, $165,000

Tower Jr. Trust to Guadalupe Arellano Berber, Residence at 6125 Scott Lane, Crystal Lake, $400,000

Sandra Rozicki to Maria and Bayani Dayola, Residence at 580 Somerset Lane 8, Crystal Lake, $171,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Robert C. and Maureen L. Sullivan, Residence at 1201 Larswood Lane, Crystal Lake, $555,000

Steven J. Mattler to Tyler Ellis and Hannah Nicole Sundquist, Residence at 1002 Cedar Crest Drive, Crystal Lake, $350,000

Gmag Properties Inc. to Gabriela A. Vinueza, Residence at 562 Somerset Lane 2, Crystal Lake, $175,000

Gregory J. Penczak to Adam C. Kay, Residence at 4611 Tile Line Road, Crystal Lake, $390,000

Andrew J. Nettis to Erinn Hilt and Michael McGrory, Residence at 1062 Butler Drive, Crystal Lake, $456,500

Calatlantic Group LLC to Peter L. and Alice Marie Shiori Gedrimas, Residence at 1205 Larswood Lane, Crystal Lake, $540,000

Elizabeth A. Wintersteen to Nicola and Natalie A. Bellantuono, Residence at 1570 Autumncrest Drive, Crystal Lake, $385,000

Brooke F. Johnston to Timothy and Anna Buti, Residence at 370 Harold Street, Crystal Lake, $265,500

Danny G. Sherban to Michael and Geraldine Robinson, Residence at 1067 Sugar Maple Drive, Crystal Lake, $540,000

Arlan L. Nathan, Jr. to Steven C. Gore and Molly Powers, Residence at 4533 Highland Ave., Crystal Lake, $370,000

Tessa Burke to Sarah Ann Karvel Erby, Residence at 619 Grand Canyon Circle, Crystal Lake, $312,000

Anastasios Liosatos to Walter and Patricia Underwood, Residence at 349 Bristol Lane, Fox River Grove, $395,000

Scott Habich to Gregory Guth and Kendall Elizabeth van Kleunen, Residence at 12 Bradbury Court, Fox River Grove, $368,000

Benjamin Kennedy to Ryan Delghingaro and Noelle A. Marie, Residence at 518 Lexington Ave., Fox River Grove, $420,000

Bradley G. Hurt to Shannon Bracey, Residence at 300 Opatrny Drive 205, Fox River Grove, $132,500

Martiniano Atilano Moralez to Danielle and Donald W. Baran, Residence at 1000 Pine Street, Fox River Grove, $325,000

Jacob D. Parsons To Jesse and Lindsay Chavez, Residence at 215 Grove Ave., Fox River Grove, $380,000

Robert G. Trausch To Joey D. and Amy Bunton, Residence at 1010 Plum Tree Road, Fox River Grove, $555,000

Jeremy Benson to Jeffrey R. and Sandra L. Sikorski Peli, Residence at 701 Garfield Street, Harvard, $272,000

Prodige Properties LLC 401 Bla to Kathleen A. and Christopher J. Seifert Sargent, Residence at 401 Blanchard Street, Harvard, $180,000

Prodige Properties LLC 305 Bla to Kathleen A. and Christopher J. Seifert Sargent, Residence at 305 Blanchard Street, Harvard, $190,000

Maureen A. Sergel to Clark F. and Joann S. Burt, Residence at 1206 Magnolia Street, Harvard, $305,000

J. Ward Inc. to Maria G. Olague Villanueva and Clemente Olague Pedroza, Residence at 103 W. Brown Street, Harvard, $340,000

Beverly Meuch to Donald, Jr. and Lindsay Burger, Residence at 3610 Paulson Road, Harvard, $495,000

Stateline Investments LLC to Cody Johnson, Residence at 1006 N. Hart Street, Harvard, $263,000

Collen Freitag to Ryan Springer, Residence at 10216, Meadow Lane, Hebron, $307,500

Clark Trust to Anc Daniela Rathmann, Residence at 10815 N. Woodstock Street, Huntley, $345,000

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Alex R. and Kristin A. Johnson, Residence at 9969 Central Park Blvd., Huntley, $475,000

Chicago Title Land Trt Co. to Richard A. and Debra N. Kay, Residence at 12871 Bull Ridge Drive, Huntley, $340,000

Geraldine M. Wrobel to Susan C. Dunlap, Residence at 11747 River Terrace Lane, Huntley, $312,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Jofher Ubungin Datu and Chenee Ann Reyes Datu, Residence at 12345 Skeels Street, Huntley, $488,000

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Galabin Zlatev and Nina Z. Dobreva, Residence at 9990 Humboldt Street, Huntley, $463,500

Jason Gasser to Morgan Metallo and Tylor Domsten, Residence at 11810 Niagara Lane, Huntley, $370,000

M.I. Homes of Chicago LLC to James D. Smearman and Maggie Finn, Residence at 11366 Kinney Way, Huntley, $500,000

M.I. Homes of Chicago LLC To Jason M. and Leanna Gasser, Residence at 11356 Kinney Way, Huntley, $540,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Jonas A. and Abagail L. Mack, Residence at 10220 Amos Street, Huntley, $514,500

Chicago Title Land Trt Co. to Ninadanica McCarthy, Residence at 3725 Linden Drive, Island Lake, $240,000

Donald Sperling to Matthew W. and Cheryl K. Shumaker, Residence at 509 Newbury Drive, Island Lake, $240,000

John Bagdzius to Cynthia Deiber, Residence at 949 Lexington Lane, Island Lake, $276,000

Alejandro Ramirez to Ramanjit Singh and Ranjit Kaur, Residence at 3022 Ilene Drive, Island Lake, $220,000

HREP Johnsburg LLC to Leonard Foley, Residence at 4027 Monica Lane, Johnsburg, $350,500

Teri Peter to Robert A. and Susan A. Sobanski, Residence at 1715 Sunnyside Beach Drive, Johnsburg, $375,000

J. Moran Inc. to Diane Bailey Yoder, Residence at 3402 Sweetwater Lane, Johnsburg, $852,000

John Bush to Joshua and Sarah Wigutow, Residence at 5406 Sarah Drive, Johnsburg, $542,500

Jason D. Reno to Justin and Theresa Ruark, Residence at 1411 Terrace Ave., Johnsburg, $330,000

Larry Chapwesk to Martin Miranda and Sofia Hernandez, Residence at 1218 Goodview Ave., Johnsburg, $330,000

Ausra Tilindis to Andrew Link, Residence at 121 Village Creek Drive, Lake in the Hills, $265,000

Peterson Trust to Manuel Moran, Jr., Residence at 1127 Heavens Gate, Lake in the Hills, $455,000

Pink Houses Illinois Inc. to William Soulier and Michelle Hilton, Residence at 2951 Brisbane Drive, Lake in the Hills, $405,000

Maria Cristina Ayala to Josue Sanson, Residence at 23 Hilly Lane, Lake in the Hills, $300,000

Deborah L. Berglund to Jacob Jesse Dassler and Sarah Ling Hass, Residence at 2411 Wexford Lane, Lake in the Hills, $381,000

Cheri D. Stevenson to Iurii and Nataliia Lurchak, Residence at 3067 Impressions Drive, Lake in the Hills, $281,000

Erik J. Schuenke to Trevor and Lauren Bowman, Residence at 622 Wildwood Lane, Lakemoor, $219,000

Scott Cox to Jose Trujillo Serrano and Margarita Arias Aguirre, Residence at 528 Lily Lane, Lakemoor, $180,000

Frederick Paul Anhalt to Robert H. and Diane Paul, Residence at 7130 Longmoor Drive, Lakewood, $665,000

David H. Crowley to Jose Arturo and Stephanie Elaine Maldonado, Residence at 5860 Highland Lane, Lakewood, $710,000

Michael S. Carnrite to David and Tara O’Donnell, Residence at 2345 Lake Ave., Lakewood, $622,000

James Cronauer to Jason and Whitney Henninger, Residence at 7727 Dairy Lane, Lakewood, $630,000

Homes of Chicago LLC to Ronald W. and Mary Ivette Chilcutt, Residence at 930 Mildred Drive, Marengo, $398,000

Fidel Guzman, Jr. to Breanna and John Swengel, Residence at 22109 Grenadier Drive, Marengo, $340,000

Victoria Tusken to Daniel John and Brittany Nichole Whelan, Residence at 1709 Deerpass Road, Marengo, $565,000

James P. Keppner to Ryan Kurtz and Amanda M. Slove, Residence at 2213 Deerpass Road, Marengo, $400,000

VIP Holding Co. to Jeremy and Megan D. Bart, Residence at 2008 N. Ridge Road, McHenry, $315,000

James Diedrich to Vanessa Bueno and Johnny Alexander Rangel, Residence at 4709 William Street, McHenry, $230,000

Judith I. Benson to Edward Gathercoal, Residence at 505 Wedgewood Trail, McHenry, $291,500

Mary C. Gast Estate to Joseph Tyrcha, Residence at 4513 N. Riverdale Drive, McHenry, $159,000

Chicago Trust Co. NA Trustee to Matthew J. Byrne, Residence at 2208 Truman Trail, McHenry, $466,500

Russell James Goff to Timothy Bassuener, Residence at 2019 Parker Street, McHenry, $285,000

Jordan Hill to Elizabeth K. Zabartanski, Residence at 4903 Prairie Ave., McHenry, $265,000

Michael J. Appleton to Marina and Carl J. Olomon, Residence at 700 Barreville Road, McHenry, $450,000

William A. Knor to Phillip Krueger and Abigail E. Biggar, Residence at 4703 W. Glenbrook Trail, McHenry, $370,000

Justin Hoogeweg to Lawrence Incandela and Staci Lynn Finton, Residence at 4817 Roberts Road, McHenry, $251,000

Catherine A. Pruyne to Susana P. Doria, Residence at 823 Hanson Ave., McHenry, $326,500

Thomas W. Thornton to Sarah E. and Andrew W. Suchowski, Residence at 611 Silbury Court, McHenry, $310,000

Joshua R. Wigutow to Luke A. Wolter & Reaeen L. Russell, Residence at 1010 Hayden Drive, McHenry, $360,000

Sabatka Trust to Casey R. and Rebecca L. Jones, Residence at 408 Wimbleton Trail, McHenry, $299,000

Charles A. Stevens to Patricia Ann and Hector Luis Matos, Residence at 4910 Pistakee Drive, McHenry, $350,000

Rachel Lynn Lyons to Alexandria Lutz and David Tahaney, Residence at 5202 May Ave., Richmond, $300,000

Chicago Trust Co. NA Trustee to Richard T. Shipway, Residence at 11206 Preservation Way, Richmond, $566,000

Joseph E. Talles to Tomas Pablos, Residence at 213 Kohl Ave., Spring Grove, $310,000

VRMTG Asset Trust to Carson and Rebecca Combs, Residence at 3411 Cypress Drive, Spring Grove, $533,000

Margaret A. Bajzek to Estanislao Guzman Camarena and Donna Lynn Guzman, Residence at 1408 Wilmot Farms Drive, Spring Grove, $500,000

Thomas John Pilipuf to Madeline Nicole Wright, Residence at 112 Kohl Ave., Spring Grove, $220,000

Elizabeth C. Dunteman To Cathleen Blum, 5806 Wonder Woods Drive, Wonder Lake, $247,000

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Robert F. and Rhonda S. Williams, Residence at 6309 Maple Glen Drive, Wonder Lake, $351,500

Three Winds LLC to Mireya M. Villegas & Juan Soto, Jr., Residence at 3116 Park Drive, Wonder Lake, $187,000

Victoria Jo Canfield to Lisa R. Arkin, Residence at 6316 Maple Glen Drive, Wonder Lake, $267,500

Pinnacle Properties Chicago LLC to Daniel Lorenzo, Jr. and Heather E. Weinberg, Residence at 8611 Ramble Road, Wonder Lake, $270,000

Tony Schmidt to Michael T. Foy and Trillia M. Whitney, Residence at 7306 Falls Lane, Wonder Lake, $226,000

Emily L. Skoniecke to Issac and Nicole Chambers, Residence at 8501 White Oaks Court, Wonder Lake, $365,000

Thomas August Haller to Joseph and Alanna Marie Talles, Residence at 6420 Sony Brook Lane, Wonder Lake, $405,000

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Stephanie J. and Rick K. Siversten, Residence at 6551 Sassafras Way, Wonder Lake, $295,000

Thomas McKibben to Manuel Mendoza and Kristina Sophia Santiago, Residence at 4902 Saint Josephs Court, Wonder Lake, $275,000

Gricelda Perez to Nicole and Ashleigh Holley, Residence at 2999 Fen Trail, Wonder Lake, $385,000

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Michael Anthony Levato III and Rebecca Lynn Levato, Residence at 2506 Winterberry Trail, Wonder Lake, $390,000

Ryan Matthews to Thomas C. Mullins, Residence at 1 Woodland Lane, Woodstock, $87,000

Steven Larner to Michelle and Sara Jobert, Residence at 514 Amsterdam Street, Woodstock, $260,000

John J. Kilbane, Jr. to Cristobal Ramirez Salinas and Ann Soria Perez, Residence at 130 First Street, Woodstock, $218,000

John Ramsey to Meaghan Demes, Residence at 910 Irving Drive, Woodstock, $295,000

Robert J. Carey To Alison A. Lizanetz and Allan J. Lizanetz Miller, Residence at 2021 Serenity Lane, Woodstock, $350,000

Lucas J. Fifer to Victor Brito and Alondra Flores, Residence at 1316 Wood Drive, Woodstock, $294,000

Daniel Kelly to Steve and Shannon Sell, Residence at 4602 Sunnyside Road, Woodstock, $940,000