Baseball: Cary-Grove graduate Quinn Priester traded from Pittsburgh Pirates to Boston Red Sox

Pittsburgh Pirates' Quinn Priester pitches during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (Aaron Gash/AP)

Cary-Grove graduate Quinn Priester is on the move and will play for his second major-league organization after the right-handed pitcher was traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Boston Red Sox on Monday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Priester, 23, was traded in a one-for-one deal for infield prospect Nick Yorke, according to multiple reports.

The MLB trade deadline is at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Priester, who graduated from C-G in 2019, was taken with the 18th pick by the Pirates in the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft and made his MLB debut last season.

He picked up his first win in his second major-league start last year, outdueling San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish.

In 10 appearances for the Pirates this year, Priester was 2-6 with a 5.04 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 31 strikeouts over 44 2/3 innings. In his career, Priester has a 5-9 record in 20 appearances (14 starts), with a 6.46 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings.

Priester (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) was the 2019 Northwest Herald Baseball Player of the Year, going 8-2 during his senior season with the Trojans with a 1.16 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings. He also was named the Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year, and he started on the Trojans’ 2018 Class 6A state champion in football.