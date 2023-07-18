Cary-Grove grad Quinn Priester makes MLB debut with Pittsburgh Pirates

Quinn Priester with a perfect first inning in his big league debut. The No. 4 @Pirates prospect goes 1-2-3, capping the inning with the first putout of his MLB career: pic.twitter.com/vs59wtRSAt

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Quinn Priester (left) walks from the bullpen after warming up with catcher Endy Rodriguez for their MLB debuts against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday in Pittsburgh. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

“Knowing the type of person Quinn is, it was just a matter of time. It wasn’t a matter of if he was going to get an opportunity, it was a matter of when. And today’s the day.”

— Ryan Passaglia, Cary-Grove baseball coach