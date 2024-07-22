Crystal Lake man charged with 6th DUI while license suspended, authorities say

A Crystal Lake man accused of committing his sixth offense of driving under the influence of alcohol Thursday night was allowed release from county jail with conditions Friday, including he not drive a vehicle.

Larry Gibson, 66, of the 400 block of Golf View Drive, is charged with DUI, sixth or subsequent violation, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Crystal Lake police in the McHenry County court. The alleged offense is a Class X felony, and Gibson is also charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and aggravated DUI, the court records show.

Gibson appeared in a hearing Friday, where Judge Carl Metz granted his pretrial release from the jail with conditions, including he obtain alcohol and substance abuse evaluation within 21 days of release from custody. He also is ordered to refrain from drinking alcohol and using any controlled substances without a medical prescription. Gibson will be placed on a Continuous Alcohol Monitoring (CAM) device under the direction of the McHenry County Probation and Court Services Department. He also is ordered to not operate a motor vehicle, according to the order.

He is due back in court Aug.20.