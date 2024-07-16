Baseball: Cary-Grove graduate Ethan Dorchies selected by Milwaukee Brewers in 2024 MLB Draft

Cary-Grove pitcher Ethan Dorchies celebrates a strikeout during a game last season in Cary. Dorchies was selected in the 10th round of the 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft on Monday by the Milwaukee Brewers. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Ethan Dorchies, a 2024 Cary-Grove graduate, was drafted Monday by the Milwaukee Brewers on the second day of the 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Dorchies, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound right-handed pitcher, was picked in the 10th round by the Brewers with the 305th overall pick.

In his final high school season, Dorchies earned Northwest Herald All-Area first-team honors for the second year in a row, going 5-4 with a 1.67 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 94 strikeouts and 31 walks in 63 innings pitched. He held opposing hitters to a .170 batting average.

Dorchies, who is committed to UIC, pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts to lead the Trojans past Prairie Ridge 1-0 to capture the Class 3A Cary-Grove Regional title this past season. In that game, Dorchies struck out seven straight batters.

Dorchies is the third player from C-G to be selected in the MLB Draft over the past two years.

In last year’s draft, Jack Wenninger and Ryan Ignoffo were selected in the sixth and 20th rounds, respectively. Quinn Priester, a 2019 C-G grad, was taken in the first round of the 2019 draft with the 18th overall pick and currently plays in the big leagues for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

— This story will be updated.