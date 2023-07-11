July 11, 2023
Cary-Grove graduates Jack Wenninger, Ryan Ignoffo selected in MLB Draft

Wenninger chosen by New York Mets in 6th round, Ignoffo goes to Miami Marlins in 20th round

By Alex Kantecki
The Cary-Grove Trojans logo.

Cary-Grove graduates Jack Wenninger and Ryan Ignoffo were selected in the sixth and 20th rounds, respectively, of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft in Seattle, Washington.

Wenninger, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound right-handed pitcher, was selected by the New York Mets in the sixth round with the 186th overall pick Monday. Wenninger just finished his junior season at Illinois.

Wenninger graduated from C-G in 2020 and played his freshman season at Murray State, where he was named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference Freshman Team. He transferred to Illinois as a sophomore and mostly pitched out of the bullpen.

His junior year, Wenninger made 15 starts and was 7-4 with a 4.84 ERA in 87.1 innings, striking out 79 and walking 29. He was named to the All-Big Ten second team.

Ignoffo (5-10, 195) was selected by the Miami Marlins in the 20th round with the 593rd overall pick Tuesday. He was an All-Ohio Valley Conference first-team member this past season at Eastern Illinois and one of five finalists for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year after playing both shortstop and pitcher.

Ignoffo, a 2018 C-G grad, helped lead EIU to its first NCAA regional since 2008 as a senior. He hit .335 with 15 homers, 60 RBIs and a single-season school record 29 stolen bases. He also pitched 44 innings with 49 strikeouts and a 4.91 ERA.