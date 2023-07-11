Cary-Grove graduates Jack Wenninger, Ryan Ignoffo selected in MLB Draft

Cary-Grove graduates Jack Wenninger and Ryan Ignoffo were selected in the sixth and 20th rounds, respectively, of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft in Seattle, Washington.
Wenninger, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound right-handed pitcher, was selected by the New York Mets in the sixth round with the 186th overall pick Monday. Wenninger just finished his junior season at Illinois.
Ladies and gents, @jack_wenninger is on his way to the @Mets!#Illini | #HTTO | #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/cX17k2wvS3— Illinois Baseball (@IlliniBaseball) July 10, 2023
Wenninger graduated from C-G in 2020 and played his freshman season at Murray State, where he was named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference Freshman Team. He transferred to Illinois as a sophomore and mostly pitched out of the bullpen.
His junior year, Wenninger made 15 starts and was 7-4 with a 4.84 ERA in 87.1 innings, striking out 79 and walking 29. He was named to the All-Big Ten second team.
Ignoffo (5-10, 195) was selected by the Miami Marlins in the 20th round with the 593rd overall pick Tuesday. He was an All-Ohio Valley Conference first-team member this past season at Eastern Illinois and one of five finalists for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year after playing both shortstop and pitcher.
Ryan Ignoffo from @EIU_Baseball was selected in the 20th round of the 2023 MLB Draft...— Eastern Illinois Athletics (@EIU_Panthers) July 11, 2023
Ignoffo was a first team All-Region and All-OVC selection this season hitting .335 with 15 HR and 60 RBI...
He was selected by the Miami Marlins, the 593rd pick overall... pic.twitter.com/zMYqRdnhGq
Ignoffo, a 2018 C-G grad, helped lead EIU to its first NCAA regional since 2008 as a senior. He hit .335 with 15 homers, 60 RBIs and a single-season school record 29 stolen bases. He also pitched 44 innings with 49 strikeouts and a 4.91 ERA.