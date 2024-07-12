Man hit by car walking his dog in Woodstock has died; driver accused of DUI could face upgraded charges

Charges could be upgraded against a Woodstock man who allegedly drove drunk when he hit a man walking his dog, because the man has since died from his injuries, a defense attorney said.

At the time of the accident on May 27, authorities said a man was taken to the hospital with “serious” injuries and the man’s dog was killed when they were struck by a car in Woodstock. The driver accused of hitting them with his car, Christian J. Peetz Jr., 78, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily harm, a Class 4 felony, according to a criminal complaint in the McHenry County court.

Peetz’s attorney, Brian Stevens, said he expects more serious charges to be approved by a grand jury.

Days after the crash, the man who was hit by the car, Michael Krause, 70, succumbed to his injuries.

Krause’s cause of death is “complications of blunt force injuries due to collision between motor vehicle and pedestrian,” Lake County Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Newton said, adding the manner of death “is currently pending as we wrap up our investigation.”

Stevens said he is still awaiting more information from prosecutors about the evidence against Peetz, so Stevens declined further comment except to say it is a very sad situation on both sides.

“An elderly guy got killed and his little dog, and Peetz is an elderly guy, Vietnam vet. He’s not a troublemaker. ... It’s sad,” Stevens said.

Prosecutors declined to comment on whether the charges would be upgraded.

On the afternoon of May 27, Woodstock Police said Peetz “operated a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and struck a pedestrian in the roadway causing multiple fractures to his skull and severe bleeding of the brain,” according to the complaint. Peetz declined medical help, police said; the dog was pronounced dead at the scene.

Krause died June 2, according to an online obituary.

Following Peetz’s arrest, prosecutors filed a petition for pretrial detention in the McHenry County jail, but he was granted pretrial release with conditions. Those conditions include not consuming alcohol or illegal drugs, submitting to random drug and alcohol testing and not operating a motor vehicle. Stevens said Peetz has since sold his vehicle. Peetz also was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation within 45 days of his release and comply with all recommendations. Stevens filed a petition to modify the conditions allowing Peetz not to have to undertake the evaluation until after the case is resolved. Stevens said the evaluation requires Peetz to share what could be self-incriminating statements. This petition is set to be argued Wednesday.

After Krause died, prosecutors again argued that Peetz should be detained, but Judge Mark Gerhardt granted Peetz’s release, with the added condition he wear a SCRAM ankle bracelet, according to court documents. The bracelet detects the consumption of alcohol through the skin.