Letter: MEI not DEI

I recently read an article about Aledandr Wang, who is the CEO of Scale AI, an artificial intelligence company he founded in 2016. His company has formalized an MEI hiring policy – Merit, Excellence and Intelligence.

One of his quotes in the article was “Hiring on merit will be a permanent policy at Scale.” He said Scale AI treats candidates as individuals, not representatives of some group. “We believe that people should be judged by the content of their character… and should be judged by their talent, skills, and work ethic. … We will not pick winners and losers based on someone being in the ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ race, gender, and so on.”

Unfortunately, these (historically successful) hiring practices have been abandoned by our federal government. Part of Making America Great Again is starting to make the federal government functional again.

Tim Beck

McHenry