IDOT worker hospitalized after being hit by driver in Marengo, authorities say

An Illinois Department of Transportation worker was hit by a car Wednesday in Marengo and taken by ambulance to a Rockford hospital, officials said.

Alex Vucha, communication specialist for the Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts, said the Fire and Rescue Districts and Marengo Police Department arrived at the intersection Grant Highway/Route 20 and Park Drive just after 11 a.m. for a report of a construction worker hit by a vehicle.

First responders found a man, who was identified as an IDOT worker, “laying on the pavement and suffering from various injuries,” Vucha said.

The worker was transported by ambulance to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford with moderate, non-life-threatening injuries, Vucha said.

An adult woman driving the car was not injured in the crash but was transported to Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital for a psychological evaluation.

The road was closed for 30 minutes in both directions, Vucha said. The Marengo Police Department is investigating the crash. According to the Illinois Tollway website, the penalty for hitting a worker is a fine of up to $25,000 and up to 14 years in jail if a driver is convicted.

The Marengo Police Department posted Tuesday on its Facebook page that IDOT crews would be resurfacing the westbound lane of Grant Highway from Dietz Street to West Street. Park Drive is the next street over from West Street.

An IDOT spokesperson said they were gathering more information.