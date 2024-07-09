Crystal Lake man guilty of texting private images of a person to 3rd party without consent

A Crystal Lake man has been convicted of disseminating private sexual images without consent.

William Mitchell, 40, had his case heard before Judge Mark Gerhardt in a trial that began and ended Monday, according to a news release sent by McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally. The conviction is a Class 4 felony that carries a sentencing range of probation to three years in prison.

Authorities alleged that in August 2020, Mitchell sent private sexual images through text message without the consent of the person depicted.

“When the victim became aware of this, she contacted the Crystal Lake Police Department and law enforcement began an immediate investigation,” Kenneally said in the release. “Through interviews and cell phone records, Crystal Lake Police Officers were able to confirm that Mitchell had indeed sent compromising photos to a mutual friend without the victim’s consent.”

Sentencing is set for Aug. 19. Mitchell’s attorney declined to comment.