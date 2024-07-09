2 men busted with 17 kilos of fentanyl in duffel bag at McHenry motel, authorities allege

Two men were arrested and charged last week after McHenry County Sheriff’s officers found the pair were in possession of 17 kilograms of fentanyl and cocaine at a Super 8 Motel in McHenry, according to the criminal complaints in each man’s case filed in the McHenry County court.

Enrique Navar-Favela, 26, of the 1800 block of North 37th Avenue in Stone Park, and Christian Roberto Chavez-Salgado, 26, of the 6100 block of South Fairfield Avenue in Chicago, each are charged with two manufacturing and delivering more than 900 grams of fentanyl and cocaine, Class X felonies, as well as possession of the illicit narcotics, according to the criminal complaints.

At a hearing last week where each man was ordered to be detained in McHenry County jail while awaiting trial, Judge Carl Metz said both men pose real and present threat to the community and are flight risks.

Metz said in the ruling denying pretrial release that Chavez-Salgado “walked into a Super 8 Motel carrying a black duffel bag containing 17 kilograms of what later tested for the presumptive presence of cocaine and fentanyl.

Metz said Navar-Favela was seen walking into the motel with Chavez-Salgado, his “accomplice,” who was carrying the duffel bag with the drugs inside.

The judge also said evidence indicated have access to large quantities of cocaine and fentanyl.

“The sheer quantity of cocaine and fentanyl that [defendants] possessed” shows the danger they pose to the community.

“The court is aware of how deadly fentanyl can be. No other conditions can mitigate the risk” of them obtaining and delivering large quantities of cocaine and fentanyl again, Metz said.

Of Navar-Favela, Metz said he has a “high likelihood of willful flight” because he is a citizen of Mexico and has no United States identification. He also has “indicated he planned to go back to Mexico next week” the judge said.

Each man is due back in court Aug. 12. An attempt to reach their private attorney was not successful.