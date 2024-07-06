McHenry Fiesta Days to kick off July 13 with time for kids, families with special needs

Participants from the Little Miss Kiwanis wave from the back of a vintage Cadillac during the McHenry Fiesta Days Parade along Main Street in 2023. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

During McHenry’s Fiesta Days carnival weekend, families with a special needs child and their siblings have the opportunity to have the carnival grounds to themselves, if for only an hour.

“We are trying to be more inclusive, working with different organizations we are asking people to register through” for the Special Friends Carnival, McHenry Chamber of Commerce President Molly Ostap said.

If registered and referred through one of those agencies, the child with special needs, siblings and a guardian are allowed wristband-free access to the carnival from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13. The participating agencies include the Association for Individual Development, Alexander Leigh Center for Autism, McHenry School District 15 and High School District 156, and the Northern Illinois Special Recreation Association. A list of referring agencies can be found on the Fiesta Days Carnival website.

“It is open to anyone with special needs. We want to restrict it to people who cant use the park at other times,” Ostap said.

“We are trying to be more inclusive, working with different organizations we are asking people to register through.” — Molly Ostap, McHenry Chamber of Commerce President, on the new Special Friends Carnival

The idea to offer at least one time slot with a smaller crowd and less noise came from a resident “who asked if we had anything that made the festival inclusive – a sensory tent or something along those lines. I had heard of this through another organization,” Ostap said of the special carnival event.

Fiesta Days, sponsored by the Chamber, is in its 76th year. It takes place over two weekends. Music Fest Weekend is July 11 to 14 at Petersen Park, 4300 Petersen Road, and Art and Street Fair Weekends is July 18 to 21 at Veterans Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., and downtown McHenry.

For the past few years, Fiesta Days has kicked off with Cask and Barrel Night at Petersen Park. The ticketed event, which often sells out, features tastings from local, regional and international distilleries and local breweries. A designated driver ticket offers the same entertainment and other specials, but without the alcohol.

Also new this year is a chance for free admission to the Music Fest. From 5 to 6 p.m. July 12, admission to the music area is free. After 6 p.m. tickets must be paid for, and there is no free reentry for those who do not buy a ticket.

Tickets for Cask and Barrel night, if still available, and the two concert nights are at McHenryChamber.thundertix.com.

The second weekend kicks off from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park with Music in the Park and the Parade Marshal Ceremony.

Saturday includes Arts and Crafts in the Park, with will stretch from Veteran’s Park to Miller Point Park; the DamYak Challenge, a 4.8-mile kayak event on the Fox River; and a Duck Derby.

The parade is set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, in downtown Mchenry.

A list of events, times and locations can be found at mchenryfiestadays.com.