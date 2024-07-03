Planet Palooza returns to Woodstock Square for 3rd year

Together We Stand McHenry County, Inc. and McHenry County College Sustainability Center will hold the third annual Planet Palooza from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2024, on Woodstock Square in Woodstock. (Photo provided by Together We Stand McHenry County, Inc.)

Together We Stand McHenry County, Inc. and McHenry County College Sustainability Center will hold the third annual Planet Palooza from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, on Woodstock Square in Woodstock. This free, family-friendly outdoor event is intended to bring the community together to make the planet a better place to live.

McHenry County nonprofits that address environmental issues, provide health and human services, advocate for human rights and provide essential services to the community will be featured. The event includes interactive booths with demonstrations, activities and giveaways.

Caring Hearts and Voices will provide live music in the gazebo, and Vince from local band The Three Beards will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. Your Sister’s Tomato and Del Toro Street Taco will serve food from 1 to 4 p.m. All food waste will be composted for a low-waste event. Visitors are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

“We are thrilled to be in our third year of providing a platform that highlights the remarkable work of non-profit organizations across McHenry County. Together, we can create a better future for generations to come.” Dee Darling, founder of Together we stand McHenry County, Inc., said in a news release. “This event is a great opportunity for residents to learn more about all the services available to them, and discover ways to get involved to make a positive impact in our community.”

Together We Stand McHenry County’s mission is “to promote inclusion, embrace diversity, strengthen community bonds, and make McHenry County a better place for all of us to live,” the release states. The nonprofit hosts community events and programs throughout the year focused on health, education, the environment and social welfare. More information about the organization is at togetherwestandmchenrycounty.org.

The Sustainability Center at Crystal Lake-based McHenry County College is focused on three interconnected areas as part of a holistic approach: Green Campus, including physical campus and campus operations; Green Education, including curriculum development for a green economy and training for employees and students about sustainable practices; and Green Community, or how MCC shares resources with the community to improve quality of life. For more information and to download a copy of the 2024 Green Guide, go to mchenry.edu/green/index.html.

Major sponsors for the event are Nicor Gas Energy Efficiency Program, Environmental Defenders of McHenry County, and our ad sponsor Shaw Media.