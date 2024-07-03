Mercyhealth Hospital in Crystal Lake receives donated training simulator

The oncology department at Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic in Crystal Lake has announced it received a Chester Chest training simulator as a donation from the Mercyhealth Development Foundation. (Photo provided by Mercyhealth)

Chester Chest is an industry standard in healthcare simulations for teaching central line care, enabling instruction on infusions, withdrawals and dressing vascular access lines with greater precision and confidence, according to a news release. Foundation director Jennifer Johns called the simulator an “essential device.”

Carrie Julson, Mercyhealth nurse manager for Hematology/Oncology, said in the release that the model “will not only enhance our staff training but also serve as a valuable tool in educating our patients about their implanted devices.”

Mercyhealth Development Foundation supports Mercyhealth hospitals and programs and is committed to advancing healthcare education and patient care.