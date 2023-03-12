Randi Gauthier, Community School District 300 Board of Education election questionnaire

Full Name: Randi Gauthier

What office are you seeking? Cusd300 Board member

What is your political party? Democrat

What is your current age? 39

Occupation and Employer: Stay at home parent

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Pingree Grove

Campaign Website: Randiforboe.com

Education: Cosmetology license

Para-professional certification

Community involvement: Licensed Foster parent

Previous PTO president

Marital status/Immediate family: I have been married for 17 years and we have 3 children. Ages 16, 13 and 2.

Why are you running for office?

I’ve always had a passion for volunteerism and supporting my community. I have a lot of experience volunteering in my kids’ schools. For this district, I volunteered on the PTO at Wright Elementary beginning in 2015. Over the next few years I became a Parent Representative on the PTO and then served two years as PTO Co-president. During that time, I also volunteered regularly in the school library. When my middle child entered 1st grade, I accepted a Para Professional position at an elementary school in neighboring school district, 301. I worked one-on-one with 3 and 4 year old preschool students and supported the teachers with classroom duties. I helped students work on the goals outlined by the teacher and helped them to successfully meet educational milestones. It was a job I LOVED, but of course, life had other plans. Covid-19 shut down the state and then in the summer of 2020, a 5lb5oz baby girl entered our family. I continued to Sub in my school for a bit, and then decided to stay home with her after she had some health issues. I always continued to watch our board meetings online and I follow local and national issues that may affect our community and children.

I love working with children, supporting schools, and assisting school staff. When an opportunity to run for the school board presented itself, I was eager to take it! I’m excited to serve the families, staff and administration! I believe in open communication, honesty, transparency, and kindness.

My husband and I are also foster parents! We decided to become foster parents in 2016 and received training from DCFS on certain topics, for example, guiding children who have experienced trauma, how to support childrens’ emotional growth while coping with loss, and how IEP and 504 plans are best utilized to help the individual. Through classes on adoption, we learned about the effect diversity can have on children and how to advocate for inclusion at home and at school. We hope to reinstate our license when our oldest attends college and offer a safe home to at risk teens.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I’ve always been very involved in this district and my community. I’ve been trained to work with children with many needs and I have years of experience inside a school setting. As well as working in a school, I’ve also volunteered my time to the PTO where I was president for 2 years and I have a documented record of working well in a professional setting.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

No

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

I would want to potentially expand SEL (Social Emotional Learning), and look deeply into how we challenge our High School students to be college/job ready after graduation. But, the main answer is, Not entirely right now.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

I do not believe so. Unfortunately, families still tend to show disdain for students who are LGBTQIA+, and there has been an extra attack on our Transgender students who simply wish to use the bathroom that corresponds to the gender they identify with.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

We have an amazing group of educators, administrators and parents who have worked really hard to further the awareness of DEI in our district. I think there is always room for improvement, but I’m happy with the direction that two of our high schools are headed. The high school in the western part of our district, Hampshire High School, has potentially a little more work ahead of them, but i am confident they’ll catch up. In both aspects of DEI and LGBTQIA+ issues. The staff is working really hard and the addition of Inclusivity coaches is wonderful.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

Yes, There is always room for more improvement. Community outreach would be great. Student led forums. Sensitivity workshops, Etc....

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

I do not know what our teachers are paid, actually. I hope so and if not, I would fight for equal pay and better benefits to retain the best educators.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

If the work the educators put in and their pay do not match in scale, then yes. If we are to retain and acquire excellent educators, then we must pay them accordingly.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

I do not have an assessment, except that I believe our superintendent does a fantastic job.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

Not at this time with the knowledge that I have.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

Yes, I do. I believe she was handed a school district, during a horrible pandemic and has made hard decisions that have been in the best interest of the district as a whole. She is professional, educated and kind.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

I believe that all students should have AGE APPROPRIATE sex education. As a foster parent, by nature I believe that early classes about anatomy, harmful behavior and how to ask for help can save many children from sexual abuse. Appropriate education can also deter teens from risky sexual behavior by teaching safe sex practices.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I believe my state and local municipalities did a wonderful job executing covid - 19 safety strategies. I approved, for the most part, about how masks were handled and the execution of the vaccine.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I feel like we are all still learning. Do you ever stop? I learned some hard lessons about how people communicate and the sensitivity in which we treat each other with.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

I believe so, yes. I mean, at least I believe for Illinois. Yes.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

If it had to be done, I would seriously consider it. We have many challenges coming our way regarding growth in the western part of our district. We just built a new elementary school, without raising taxes to do so, but we still have crowded middle and high schools. Luckily, the district is in a good financial position and I hope we can continue that.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

xI would not look to cut anything. If we could lower taxes, that would be great, but I know parents want high quality educators and a high quality educational system. That costs money.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Absolutely!!!

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I believe myself to be a very honest individual. I am to the point and ready to speak on my convictions. I wish more agencies were more transparent.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

I do!