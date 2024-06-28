Johnsburg man pleads guilty to cocaine possession, sentenced to 3 years in prison

A Johnsburg man pleaded guilty Wednesday to possessing cocaine and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Donald Blummer, 29, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession with intent to deliver less than one gram of cocaine, a Class 2 felony, according to a judgement order filed in the McHenry County court.

He was initially accused of more serious charges, including two counts of unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, Class X felonies, according to the indictment filed in 2022 in the courthouse.

He is required to serve half of his prison term. When released he will serve 12 months of mandatory supervised release. He will receive credit for nine days served in the county jail, according to the judgment order signed by Judge Mark Gerhardt.

Blummer also is ordered to pay $2,790 in fines and fees, a supplemental order said.

The court found that the offense was committed as a result of the use of, or abuse of, or addiction to alcohol or a controlled substance. The finding means the judge will recommend Blummer receive treatment while in custody.