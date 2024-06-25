2 trucks crash in Woodstock; 1 passenger taken to hospital

One man was transported to the hospital Tuesday following a box truck and semi truck collision at the intersection of Route 14 and Washington Street in Woodstock. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

One person was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital following a Tuesday morning crash between a box truck and a semi truck in Woodstock, according to a news release from the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.

The fire department arrived at the intersection of Route 14 and Washington Street about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday and found a man lying on the ground near the trucks. The man was a passenger in the box truck and was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to the release.

Paramedics evaluated the driver of the box truck, who declined medical treatment, and the driver of the semi truck refused evaluation on the scene, according to the release.

Crews were at the scene for about 90 minutes assisting with cleanup and the removal process, according to the release. Neither the box truck nor the semi truck was transporting any hazardous materials, and the Woodstock Police Department is investigating the crash, according to the release.