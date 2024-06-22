McHenry man sentenced to 12 years in prison for possessing an image of child sex abuse

A McHenry man admitted Friday to disseminating a video of child sex abuse and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Justin R. Griletz, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of disseminating an image of sexual abuse of a child younger than 13, a Class X felony. In exchange for his plea, additional counts involving children younger than 13 and one younger than 18 were dismissed, according to court documents.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Romito said a charge related to a sex offense when Griletz was a juvenile also was dismissed. That charge stems from 2006 and was for attempted failing to register as a sex offender, she said.

Griletz is required to serve half of his prison term and, when released, will serve mandatory supervised release for three years to life. He also must register as a sex offender for life, Judge Mark Gerhardt said in handing down his sentence. He will receive credit for 499 days spent in the county jail.

On Oct. 4, 2022, after a cyber-related investigation involving the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, there was a search of Griletz’s home. Police found images of child sex abuse, the sheriff’s office said at the time of his arrest.