McHenry man charged with disseminating, possessing child pornography

A McHenry man faces charges alleging he distributed child pornography involving a child less than 13 years old, court records show.

Justin R. Griletz, 38, was charged last week with four felonies, the most serious of which involves the dissemination of a video in October, according to the complaint.

A class X felony, the charge can carry a prison sentence of six to 30 years in prison.

Griletz also was charged with three counts of possessing child pornography, two involving videos of children under 13 years old and a third involving a video of a child under 18 years old.

Griletz remained in the McHenry County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon in lieu of a $300,000 bond, of which he would need to post 10% in order to be released.

His public defender filed a motion Friday seeking to have his bond reduced. That request will be heard by a judge Wednesday morning.