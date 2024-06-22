JA Frate workers reject latest offer from owners

About 50 JA Frate drivers stand outside the Crystal Lake headquarters holding picket signs reading “on strike” after negotiations over a new contract with the company turned sour. The drivers have since returned to work while contract negotiations continue. (Michelle Meyer)

Drivers and dockworkers from local JA Frate trucking terminals who went on strike earlier this month did not accept a new offer from the company during a vote Saturday.

About 65 of the 85 local union members represented by Teamsters Local 710 met Saturday at the Crystal Lake Holiday Inn to hear details from the latest proposal and take a vote. Mike Cales, secretary/treasurer for the local union shop, did not say what the final tally was after the meeting, which lasted less than two hours.

Since the union went on strike and picketed at the Crystal Lake headquarters on Pyott Road, members have gone back to work, Cales said. The work stop action had affected all JA Frate terminals including McHenry, Waukegan, Elk Grove Village and Belvidere.

Not everyone is working, he said, noting that is based on company needs and not a work action. While the teamsters did picket “we have an immense amount of community support from the public” based on motorists interacting with the picket line, Cales said.

Cales would not comment on highlights of the most recent offer from the company. According to earlier statements from Cales, top priorities for the union during negotiations, which began in April, include improved working protections, overtime pay and health care.