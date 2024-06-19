2024 Northwest Herald Baseball Player of the Year: Burlington Central’s Brady Gilroy

Burlington Central’s baseball season ended with a classic pitchers’ duel against Sycamore in the Class 3A Sycamore Sectional championship.

For 12 innings, the teams battled and only one run was scored. Sycamore finally pushed an unearned run across in the top of the 12th for a 1-0 victory.

Central’s Brady Gilroy came on with the go-ahead run at third base and two outs in the eighth inning when starter Michael Person, who was brilliant, reached the pitch count limit of 115. Gilroy got out of that inning and threw four more strong innings in likely the most intense environment of his career.

As usual, the Rockets’ senior came through, as he did in many situations throughout his four-year varsity career. Gilroy did it all for Central (25-10) this season, playing center field, shortstop, pitching and as its No. 2 hitter, where he drove in 21 runs and stole 17 bases without being thrown out.

“He really dominated the game in all four areas – offensively, on the bases, in the field and on the mound,” Rockets coach Kyle Nelson said.

Gilroy, who will play at NCAA Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater next year, is the 2024 Northwest Herald Baseball Player of the Year, selected by the sports staff with input from area coaches. Person and Huntley first baseman-pitcher AJ Putty also were considered for the honor.

The Fox Valley Conference coaches voted Gilroy as the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Player of the Year for the conference. He hit .450 with a .567 OBP, 14 extra-base hits and scored 40 runs.

As a pitcher, he went 5-2 with a 1.63 ERA in 39 innings, with 47 strikeouts and 22 walks.

Person and Gilroy battled Sycamore’s Tyler Townsend and Kyle Prebil in the sectional showdown that went 3 hours and 36 minutes. Gilroy, Person and first baseman AJ Payton all were fourth-year starters for Central.

Gilroy fielded some questions from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson about his standout season.

What will you remember most about this season?

Gilroy: I would have to say all of playoffs. From the start of the season it didn’t really feel like everyone was in it and playing as one team. But as the season went on, and leading up to playoffs, that feeling came back alive and we started to generate a win streak going into the final games of the regular season. Once playoffs arrived our team was electric, on the bus rides, in our pregame speeches, and all throughout our games. There was no better feeling than being a part of this team during playoffs and I will never forget the memories we all made.

Who was the best athlete at Central this year, boy or girl?

Gilroy: I would say the best overall athlete at our school is Jake Johnson, who is going to be a senior this year. Jake played baseball as well as basketball and has played varsity all of his high school years for both sports. Jake has put up excellent numbers every year in both sports and is going to have a great senior year. I wish him the best as he gets ready for college.

Burlington Central's Gavin Bramer throws a pitch during a Fox Valley Conference baseball game against Huntley on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

What was it like when you came in to pitch 4 1/3 innings in that Class 3A Sycamore Sectional championship game that went 12 innings?

Gilroy: Leading up to the moment I came into the game, I knew that I was up next to pitch once Michael reached his limit, so the nerves were definitely high as his pitch count started to rise. But once the moment came, I felt myself relax and settle in. To be honest, I’ve never felt more in-control on the mound as well as confident. As each inning passed, I felt myself cramping more and more, but I knew how badly I wanted to win, so I did my best to give everything I had up until the last pitch.

Beside your parents, who has made the biggest impact on your career?

Gilroy: I would have to say my travel ball coaches from when I was a kid as well as my high school coaches. They were Jeff Herman, Scott Neilsen, Chuck Rutke, and my dad [Dan]. My high school coaches being Kyle Nelson, Kenny Long and Andrew Brown. They taught me the true meaning behind baseball: Have fun. I used to be all serious when I was a kid and I struggled a lot, when I let myself have fun and enjoy the game I started playing better. My high school coaches played a huge role in my success over these past years and without them I would not have been the player I am today. Another person who has impacted my career is Sam Klein, who was a former player at Central as well as my hitting coach these last couple years. He has truly developed my game into another level and taught me many valuable things that have made me into a better player and person.

Who was your favorite teacher?

Gilroy: My favorite teacher at my high school was Tanya Helsel. She was my English 3 and my Speech teacher. She was super fun in class and just an all-around amazing person to talk to in class. She also came out to some of our games and would always ask me about the games the next day in class.

What FVC pitcher gave you the toughest time this season?

Gilroy: Ethan Dorchies from Cary Grove. Dorchies faced us at home this year on a cloudy day where it was hard to see the ball. Obviously, he shoves and throws super hard so when you put both of those factors together it made it super challenging. He is very good at mixing up his sequences and is an all around amazing pitcher.

What are your three favorite baseball movies?

Gilroy: “The Sandlot,” “42″ and “The Benchwarmers.”

What was a baseball movie line you and your teammates often use?

Gilroy: “You’re killing me, Smalls,” from “The Sandlot.” I would often say this to some of my teammates who would either make a bad joke or just do something at practice that makes everyone laugh.

Burlington Central’s Brady Gilroy slides into home in front of the throw to Crystal Lake South's Tony Amici during a Fox Valley Conference baseball game on Friday, April 12, 2024, at Burlington Central High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

What model and size of gloves to you use and how do you pick those?

Gilroy: For my outfield glove, I used Rawlings throughout high school (12 1/2 inches), and for my infield glove, I used a Rawlings my first three years, then I switched to an SSK my senior year. Both infield gloves were 11 1/2 inches. I picked these by comfort level and just the style that fit me the best.

Is there a significance to you wearing No. 7?

Gilroy: My dad was No. 7 in some of his college years [football at Cornell University in New York], so from a younger age I was introduced to the number and once I had it on my back I couldn’t get enough of it. Throughout all the sports I played I had to be No. 7.

What major leaguer would you most like to hang out with for a day?

Gilroy: I would like to hang out with Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga. I know he doesn’t speak English, but from what I’ve seen, he seems like he is a super funny guy. I feel like running around Chicago and giving him new things to see that he hasn’t before would be a great time.

What is the best way to pass time on a bus ride?

Gilroy: Personally, I like watching Netflix and eating snacks. This is how I relax my mind, especially on the way to high-pressure games. Other things I do are listening to music, sleeping and taking to my teammates.

What is your favorite wild animal?

Gilroy: I would say a mountain goat. They live such an extraordinary life on top of the largest mountains in the world and they get to see some of the best views out there.

What is your best sports fashion tip?

Gilroy: For most of my games I went with three things. I wore an arm sleeve on my right arm, tape on my left wrist and eye black smeared down my face.

What was something funny that happened this season?

Gilroy: In our first game of the season, Solomon Her was brought into the game to pitch the last few innings of the game. On the last out of one of the innings Solomon made a diving catch off a bunt, got up and right in front of our huddle before we went in the dugout, he did a back flip. The whole coaching staff, players and families started laughing.