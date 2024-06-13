McHenry County Historical Society speaker series continues June 15

The McHenry County Historical Society will welcome Wilbert Stroeve of the Chicago Map Society as he presents his research related to a 1905 road trip from Chicago to Lake Geneva at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. Admission for this event is $5 for Historical Society members and $10 for nonmembers.

In the early days of automobiles, auto enthusiasts worked to share the enjoyment of traveling for recreational purposes. One such enthusiast was Homer Sargent Michaels of Chicago, who published his “photo-auto guide” with the help of Rand McNally. He chose a path from Chicago to Lake Geneva that traveled through McHenry County.

In Stroeve’s work, he recreates the trip with modern pictures included. He will have copies available for purchase at the presentation for $15 with the proceeds going to benefit the Chicago Map Society.

For further information or to join the McHenry County Historical Society, visit mchenrycountyhistory.org or call 815-923-1259.