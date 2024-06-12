Crystal Lake man sent to prison for 3rd domestic abuse conviction involving same person

A Crystal Lake man with two prior convictions for domestic abuse of a 73-year-old woman was convicted a third time and sentenced to two years in prison.

John Karavakis, 54, of the 300 block of Lake Street, pleaded guilty to one count of domestic battery, a Class 4 felony, according to the sentencing order. In exchange for the guilty plea additional charges were dismissed, including domestic battery with two previous convictions and aggravated battery of a victim older than 60, according to documents in the McHenry County court.

Karavakis is required to serve half his prison term and when released he will serve four years of mandatory supervised release. He will receive credit for 228 days spent in the McHenry County jail. Judge Mark Gerhardt noted the offense was committed as the result of use, abuse or addiction to alcohol or controlled substances, the sentencing order shows.

Karavakis also was ordered to comply with a criminal order of protection for at least two years following his four years of mandatory supervised release, according to a news release from the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

At the time Karavakis committed the most current offense on Oct. 16, he was serving two concurrent terms of probation for two misdemeanor domestic battery convictions involving the same person, records show.

Karavakis pleaded guilty May 30 to pushing the victim to the ground, causing her to hit her head during an argument. The victim lived with Karavakis and relied on him as a caregiver, according to prosecutors and the indictment.

His attorney, Assistant Public Defender Kyle Kunz, was unable to be reached for comment.