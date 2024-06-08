Letter: Have you heard about Republican’s Project 2025?

It is a far-right 1,000 page manifesto, a bucket list of extremist policies that could be implemented should the extremists with Trump as leader gain power, uprooting every U.S. government agency and disrupting the lives of every American.

Skeptical? I was too until I looked closer. Outlined are plans to implement extremist steps such as making abortion illegal in every state and restricting family planning (“The Dobbs decision is just the beginning.” Page 6 of Project 2025). Also planned: banning books, eliminating the Department of Education and authorizing the Department of Justice to go on a “murdering spree,” as U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts put it, while circumventing due process. These are just a few of the plans of radical extremists who now hold the Republican Party hostage.

Thinking that none of these scenarios could actually become true? Then you haven’t looked at Schedule F, an executive order that would replace tens of thousands of civil servants with partisan sycophants. If enacted, Project 2025 would destroy the federal government as we know it. Once we lose our government infrastructure and have only puppets enacting Trump policies, we will indeed lose our democracy.

Check out Project 25 to see Republican plans then VOTE if that’s not the kind of America you want to see. If Trump becomes the next president and Project 25 implemented, with its restrictive policies and voter suppression, your vote in 2024 may be your last chance to have a true vote on the direction this country will be taking in the next four years.

Joan Davis

Huntley