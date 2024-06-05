McHenry County history museum to host Night at Museum

The McHenry County Historical Society & Museum is located 6422 Main St. in Union. (Provided by McHenry County Historical Society & Museum)

Explore the McHenry County Historical Society & Museum in Union from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday for the Night at the Museum event.

The museum, located at 6422 Main St., will showcase new exhibits with craft beers, food trucks and live music. Learn about Wonder Lake, how electricity was installed in rural McHenry County and view Depression-era quilts.

Admission is free. For more information, visit bit.ly/nightatmuseum2024.

