Baseball: Crystal Lake Central advances to IHSA state semifinals for first time since 2008

Crystal Lake Central players celebrate with their plaque after winning the Class 3A Schaumburg Supersectional with a 5-1 win over DePaul Prep at Wintrust Field on Monday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

SCHAUMBURG — Crystal Lake Central senior Drew Welder slowly shuffled to his right as he tracked down a fly ball in the center field of Wintrust Field on Monday night.

But around him, the party had already started before he caught the ball.

Senior shortstop Jaden Obaldo raised both his arms and started jumping toward the mound. Junior pitcher Connor Gibour gave a little fist bump with his mitt to the ground before he turned around for the final out. Senior catcher Sean Kempf just pointed to the sky with his right hand and skipped a couple steps.

Once Welder made the final out of the Class 3A Schaumburg Supersectional, he sprinted to the mound to join in the festivities. Central had just beaten DePaul Prep 5-1 and the Tigers were heading to state for the first time since 2008.

“We’re on air right now,” Welder said. “It’s amazing.”

Central (20-14) will play Morris in the Class 3A semifinals at 10 a.m. on Friday at Joliet’s Duly Health and Care Field.

The Tigers used another dominant pitching performance and timely hitting in order to continue their playoff run that started off as the No. 10 seed in the Class 3A Grayslake Central Sectional.

Junior starter John Gariepy retired nine of the first 11 batters he faced and then got out of a couple jams late to hold on to an early lead.

Gariepy held on to a 2-0 lead when he escaped runners on first and second with two outs in the fourth inning by forcing a lineout. The Rams got a run off Gariepy in the fifth off a sacrifice fly, but Gariepy got out of a bases-loaded jam by striking out two batters.

He yelled out a loud scream once he earned that final out in the fifth.

“I’m not going to be the reason we get rid of this opportunity,” Gariepy said. “I want to win this for the team, not just for me, everyone that I play with. This is the greatest team I’ve ever played on.”

Gariepy struck out eight batters in five innings, allowing one run off three hits with four walks. Gibour came in and threw two shutout innings to secure the win.

Central coach Caleb Aldridge never doubted Gariepy could get out of the jams.

“He fought his tail off all game long, he worked hard to get ahead and they just competed,” Aldridge said. “He competed and I’m proud of him.”

Crystal Lake Central’s Drew Welder celebrates after coming around to score in Monday's Class 3A Schaumburg Supersectional at Wintrust Field. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

With another strong pitching performance, the Tigers’ offense had plenty to work with against the Rams. Senior Thomas Korn scored the first run from third base off a wild pitch in the bottom of the second and Kempf drove in a run off a double that bounced off the left field wall in the third.

Welder broke the game open in the sixth when he brought in two runs off a double that was almost caught in left-center field. Freshman Wade Ozment made it 5-1 with a single.

“I was having a tough game and I just told myself that I wanted to get a pitch to hit,” Welder said. “I did in a big moment and it was the greatest feeling ever.”

Monday night felt like a surreal moment for the Tigers as they celebrated on the field. Gariepy said the Tigers never doubted their capabilities at the beginning of the season. But they weren’t sure if they had the right headspace to react to a new atmosphere with a first-year coach.

Once it all clicked at the beginning of the playoffs with a win over St. Viator, Central knew it was go time.

“We always knew we had the talent and the guys,” Welder said. “Regardless of the seed they put us at, anyone who watches the Tigers knows we love the game and we knew we were capable of this from the start.”

Central will compete for its first championship in program history when it travels to Joliet this weekend. The Tigers will try to best their fourth-place finish in 2008.

The significance of what the Tigers accomplished Monday night wasn’t lost on them. Neither was what’s left to do.

“We’re all blessed that we’re here and have the opportunity to continue to make history,” Gariepy said. “First it was winning regionals, second it was winning sectionals. Now we just won supers. Now the only thing we have on our path is state.”