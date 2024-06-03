Marengo man, 19, accused of sexually assaulting woman in Crystal Lake who was ‘unable to’ consent

A Marengo man is accused of sexually assaulting a person who was “unable to give knowing consent.”

Joshua P. Schock, 19, of the 200 block of West Grant Highway, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault against someone unable to give consent, one a Class 1 and one a Class 4 felony, according to the criminal complaint filed by Crystal Lake police in the McHenry County court.

Schock, who is currently serving 24 months of felony probation as a first offender out of Boone County on charges he illegally possessed a pistol and cocaine, was ordered held Saturday in the county jail pretrial. He entered into a guilty plea on the charges on Sept. 13, 2023, and was also sentenced to 100 hours of public service and 20 days in jail, according to the Boone County Circuit Clerk’s office.

At 9:30 p.m. March 7, Schock allegedly sexually assaulted a person who was unable to give consent while in a vehicle, the complaint said.

The order to detain Schock pretrial signed by Judge Mark Facchini noted Schock’s Boone County and McHenry County cases and said this “indicates that there are no conditions or set of conditions that could mitigate the threat [Schock] poses.”

“The fact that the [alleged victim] was unable to given consent based upon her level of intoxication indicates a level of violence, in addition to the fact that the defendant is alleged to have committed a sex offense,” Facchini wrote in the order referring to his dangerousness.

Schock, appointed an assistant public defender, is due in court Wednesday.