Letter: Whatever happened to competency in government?

To the Editor:

To Chuck, the previous poster, I feel your pain with a 25% assessment increase and a 17.5% tax increase. But trust me, it could be worse, a lot worse. I have a very small self-storage facility. It has only 12 units, but it used to allow a retiree in his 70s to help make ends meet.

Last fall, the Dorr Township assessor sent me a notice that my assessment was going up 103.6%, not a misprint 103.6%! In one year! I had to pay someone to appeal the assessment. The Board of Review allowed a reduction on the original assessment increase from 103.6% to an increase of 46%. After that appeal, the tax still increased 38% over last year. Whatever happened to competency in government and government for the people? I appreciate the Northwest Herald allowing me to vent and in a minuscule way, it helps.

John Kurtz

Woodstock